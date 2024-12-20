Vodafone Greece: Investments in modern networks shape the country’s digital future

Vodafone Greece is accelerating the development of its fixed telephony network, having implemented more than 300,000 fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) lines. By 2025, Vodafone’s fiber-optic network will become commercially available in 500,000 homes, while the goal is to expand availability to 850,000 homes by 2028.

Regarding mobile, the Vodafone 5G network already covers over 91% of the population and, according to the development plan, in March 2025, coverage will reach 94%.

In addition, Vodafone completed the construction of a submarine fiber-optic cable landing station in Tympaki, Crete, which will host some of the most important international cable systems. The new station is expected to upgrade our country’s position on the global digital map and transform it into a telecommunications hub for the wider Mediterranean region. The India-Europe-Xpress system has already been launched, while the 2Africa system, one of the most important undersea fiber optic infrastructures for global connectivity, is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2025.

Vodafone Greece recorded revenues of over 1 billion euros in the fiscal year which ended in March 2024, while data from the first half of the current financial year (April – September 2024) show a similar dynamic, with total revenues increasing at a rate of 14.2% and reaching 541 million euros from 478 million euros in the corresponding period last year, mainly thanks to the enhanced footprint of Vodafone Business in the digitalization of the country’s Private and Public Sector.

During this first half, service revenues rose by 4.5% and amounted to 465 million euros, increased by approximately 20 million compared to the corresponding period last year, while EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) increased by 18% and amounted to 117 million.

The mobile phone customer base grew by 86,000 subscribers, while fiber optic broadband penetration also recorded an impressive 164% annual increase. It is estimated that demand will be further boosted by the government’s Gigabit Voucher and Smart Readiness subsidy programs, as well as the abolition of the 5% fixed line fee for connections above 100Mbps, contributing significantly to national digitalization goals.