Political developments turn up heat; the next steps of the government and the main opposition

New Democracy has been given a strong mandate on June 25 elections to proceed with major reforms so it is rolling its sleeves up again and getting to work, as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, adding that precious time should not be lost. New ministers have already received the blue dossiers, with the government priorities and the relevant schedule. These include 120 reforms, 79 Recovery Fund milestones and a total of 959 operational actions.

Mitsotakis is expected to present the government priorities over the next four years with focus on four main issues: better wages, better public health, a better state, a better life in a strong Greece. The prime minister will also travel to Vilnius for the NATO Summit on July 11-12 where he is expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Meanwhile, the leader of main opposition SYRIZA, Alexis Tsipras, stepped down from the helm of the party after the recent electoral defeat. There are many scenarios over the persons who may claim the leadership, but there has been no official nomination yet. Party members are thoroughly considering all the data, ahead of a double electoral battle: the local administration elections in October and the European elections in June 2024.

The political secretariat of the party will meet soon in order to begin the process of electing a new leader from the membership base. And within the next week (probably on Monday) the SYRIZA parliamentary group is expected to convene to elect a new leader. The person who will be elected – possibly Olga Gerovasili – will represent the party in the Parliament in view of the three-day debate on the government program.