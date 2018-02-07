Fraport Greece begins renovation, reconstruction works at Kos airport

Fraport Greece this week reported a 20.7-percent increase in passenger traffic for 2017 at the airport it manages on the eastern Aegean island of Kos, as well as an overall number of 2.3 million passengers.

The announcement comes amid the commencement of works at the airport, such as restoration of degraded asphalt layers on the runway and the apron. A partial suspension of operations at the airport is scheduled between March 4 and March 19, 2018.

“Our plan for the massive overhaul of Kos airport has begun. The safety of our passengers is a top priority for us, and for this reason, the reconstruction of the runway and apron pavement has been scheduled during the off-season. Kos airport will welcome the summer season with a brand new infrastructure serving the growing tourism business on the island. Simultaneously Fraport Greece is starting the works for a completely new terminal building that will replace the outdated old building," Fraport Greece CEO Alexander Zinell said, in commenting on the results.

According to a relevant press release, the works at the Kos airport include:

· A new terminal of 23,106 m2

· A 201% increase in the total size of the airport

· A new fire station

· Refurbishment/expansion of the Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP)

· A 75% increase in the number of Check-in Stations (from 16 to 28)

· An 125% increase in the number of security lanes (from 4 to 9)