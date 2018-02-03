Self-styled anarchists deface Mikis Theodorakis home over latter's support for Sunday's mass rally

Unknown assailants, reportedly anti-state "antifa-like" like masked youth, on Saturday threw paint and defaced the front of an Athens residence where renowned Greek composer and long-time leftist icon Mikis Theodorakis lives.

The action is reportedly linked with the septuagenarian Theodorakis' decision to attend and speak at a mass rally on Sunday in Athens' central Syntagma Square, held in protest over the resurrected fYRoM "name issue".

The unknown suspects defaced the two-storey residence's exterior with a spray can-painted slogan complete with the "A" in a circle indicatively of self-styled anarchists.

No arrests were made, although the building is located in one of the most prominent and heavily visited locations in Athens, directly across from the south side of the Acropolis.

Beyond the fYRoM or "Macedonia name issue" that comprises sensitive issues of national heritage and history, the rally is expected to serve as a major show of public dissatisfaction with the current leftist-rightist coalition government headed by Alexis Tsipras.

The latter's once rabidly anti-austerity and anti-bailout radical leftist party mustered supporters in the exact same square and pointed to previous mass rallies in Syntagma as demonstrating popular discontent with the center-right/center-left governments coalitions before January 2015, when SYRIZA rode to power.

Tsipras' junior partner, current DM Panos Kammenos, who heads up a small rightist-populist party that props up the current coalition, also exploited the pre-2015 "indignados rallies" in Syntagma square to chip away at the then Samaras government.