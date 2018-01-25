Latest Greek high court ruling retains statute of limitations even in case of anonymous allegation

A landmark decision by the CoS, Greece's highest administrative court, ended a long-standing regime by which the Greek tax bureau - which has been succeeded by the Independent Public Revenues Authority - could continue to keep open cases of alleged tax evasion or fraud over decades, and even after business entities have transferred ownership or closed.
Tax authorities' right to conduct audits beyond a now high court-prescribed five-year statute of limitations was further curtailed this week with another Council of State (CoS) decision.

Based on the relevant ruling (172/2018), an anonymous accusation leveled at a citizen or business for tax code violations beyond the five-year statute of limitations cannot be considered as "supplementary evidence" that was ostensibly not in the possession of tax authorities during the five-year period in which the latter are legally authorized to conduct such audits.

