Latest calculation: Greek-controlled companies control 16.72% of global maritime shipping

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

Greek-controlled shipping appears to have staked out a bigger share of the global sector over the recent period, according to the latest figures released by Petrofin Research, with the latter calculating that Greek shipowners and companies controlled 5,281 vessels in 2017, up from 5,230 in 2016.

The transport capacity of the Greek-controlled fleet also increased, by seven percent, or in absolute terms from 361.9 million dwt to 387.2 million dwt, year-on-year.

Conversely, the number of Greek-controlled shipping companies actually based in Greece dropped in 2017 - for the first time in 20 years - under 600 firms, with the total reduction at 41.

One conclusion, as far as latest figures are concerned, is that a smaller number of Greek-controlled firms control a larger portion of the global total, roughly 16.72 percent.