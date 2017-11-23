Greek PM picks up 'political courage' award in Paris

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras picked up an unexpected “Prix du Courage politique” (political courage) award in Paris on Thursday, telling an audience in the French capital that “my courage is the courage of the Greek people”.

He also said the award, handed to him by the founder of the magazine Politique Internationale, Patrick Wajsman, belongs to the Greek people, while reciting a favorite position, along the lines of implementing a “… different production model for Greece; modern viable and just.”

Tsipras is also expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron during his working visit to Paris.