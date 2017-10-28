One man arrested in parcel bomb probe; suspect linked with attack on former Greek PM

Police arrested a 29-year-old man on Saturday in connection with an ongoing investigation into a handful of parcel bombs sent to various top EU officials and former Greek premier Lucas Papademos, the latter of which exploded in a car carrying him.

Authorities said firearms a timer-connected device, eight fake ID cards, detonators and bomb-making materials were discovered in the man's apartment, located in a working-class central Athens district in Attikis square.

Press reports claimed authorities were led to the suspect via DND reportedly left in one of the parcel bombs mailed to Germany. Another two apartments were being searched by police at press time.

Papademos was injured in the blast, requiring several days of hospitalization.