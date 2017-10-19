Anti-state activists smash up social security arrears entity in protest over foreclosures

A notorious group of self-described anti-state activists in Athens again struck on Thursday, this time invading and vandalizing the offices of a public organization tasked with collecting social security arrears.

Police said a group of individuals affiliated with the Rouvikonas group smashed computers and glass-fronts at the organization's offices, located off a major boulevard connecting downtown Athens with the port of Piraeus.

The group fled the scene before police arrived, later posting a text on a website reading: "Stop the foreclosures of primary residences belonging to people in our (social) class."

The same group has staged similar "strikes" in the past, while several activists have been arrested and booked at times.