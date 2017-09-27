18 ex-Siemens executives indicted on felony charges related to Olympic Games-related C4I contract

Eighteen former executives of the Siemens parent company and its subsidiary in Greece have been indicted on felony charges related to an ill-fated contract for the purchase and activation of the C4I security system during the 2004 Olympic Games.

The indictment, issued by a council of appellate justices, charges that the defendants "bribed unknown (until now) civil servants who were involved in the tender and acceptance of the C4I system from 2003 to 2009".

The primary defendant in the case is one-time Siemens Hellas CEO Michalis Christoforatos, who faces charges of active bribery, money laundering and moral complicity to commit perjury, among others.

Christoforatos, a dual Greek-German citizen, has fled Greece for Germany, with an official request by Greek judicial authorities for the extradition previously rejected by a Munich court.