Vessel that pumped fuel oil from sunken tanker intercepted; skipper arrested

Charges of chaotic reactions by state services in the wake of a small tanker's sinking off the greater Athens area last week resurfaced anew on Wednesday, when the skipper and chief engineer of a vessel that had pumped fuel oil from the sunken tanker were arrested for fuel smuggling.

The motorship Lassaia was intercepted by the coast guard as it was docking off a refinery west of Athens proper. During an inspection, authorities confirmed that it was carrying pumped fuel oil from the sunken tanker without necessary documentation and certificates.

The vessel was confiscated.

Spilled mazut fuel oil from the sunken Agia Zoni II, calculated anywhere from 300 tons to 800 tons, has caused the worst maritime disaster in Greece in recent memory. Although infinitesimal compared with other oil spill disasters (Exxon Valdez, Deepwater Horizon, MV Prestige etc), the Agia Zoni II's sinking nevertheless blackened the waters and several popular beaches in the greater Athens area, where roughly half the country's population lives.