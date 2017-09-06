Athens, Sofia sign MoC eyeing rail links between commercial ports

The Greek and Bulgarian prime ministers, Alexis Tsipras and Boyko Borisov, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of cooperation envisioning increased rail links between the two southeast European neighbors.

The two premiers signed the agreement in the northern Greece port city of Kavala, as the Bulgarian PM continued a visit to the region.

The MoC aims to facilitate the rail connection of all three commercial ports in northern Greece - Thessaloniki, Kavala and Alexandroupolis - between the trio and with both of Bulgaria's Black Sea commercial ports, Varna and Burgas, as well as the Danubian Bulgarian port of Ruse.

Both sides also expressed an intent to meet with EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker to promote the plan.