Predictions for value of corporate bond issues expected to exceed one billion euros in 2017

By I. Zafolia

The value of corporate bond issues under negotiation in Greece's domestic markets is expected to exceed one billion euros by the end of the year, based on current "realistic" calculations and fixed performances.

In fact, some 650 million euros worth of securities are up for negotiation at the Tuesday session of the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE).

A corporate bond issue by the Costamare shipping group is the first in line, with reports stating that the group wants to drain 70 million euros from the market.

Other Greece-listed companies to issue corporate bonds are the Viohalco heavy industry group, a 200-million-euro issue by the Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.Pe) group within the year, and a bond issue by the Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A. (OPAP), the company that organizes and conducts games of chance in the country via hundreds of betting parlors.

According to "N" reports, OPAP's first issue has already been deemed as successful, with offers totaling 400 million euros submitted for a corporate bond issue of 200 million euros.