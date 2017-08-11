Four bids for fourth metro line in greater Athens area

Four consortia have submitted bids in an international tender to construct a fourth metro line in the greater Athens area, following the passing of Thursday's deadline.

The new underground line is expected to link the north-central Athens municipality of Galatsi with the east Athens district of Goudi, on the foothills of Mt. Hymettus, which overlooks the Greek capital from the east.

The consortia are:

ΤΕΡΝΑ Α.Ε. - VINCI - SIEMENS AG TVS

J+P Avax SA - GHELLA SpA - ALSTOM TRANSPORT S.A.

Aktor Construction Co. - ANSALDO STP S.p.A

HITACHI RAIL ITALY SPA - FCC - ARCHIRODON - Mytilineos

The project is budgeted at 1.45 billion euros, sans VAT, and is billed as the biggest such infrastructure works in the EU at the moment.

The first section of the planned new metro line 4 is 13 kilometers in length and includes 14 underground stations. According to the management of the Athens metro system, the construction timeline is 2019 to 2029.