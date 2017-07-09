'Receipt lottery' in the works in Greece

Greece's tax bureau will commence a "receipt lottery" next month, with cash prizes awarded to randomly picked taxpayers and based on the amount of e-transactions they undertake.

The so-called receipt lottery, which first debuted in Taiwan, is but the latest effort by the current government to curb endemic tax evasion and VAT avoidance in the country.

According to reports citing sources from within the finance ministry, a relevant draft bill will be unveiled in the recent period. One scenario is to randomly select 1,000 receipt holders, who will then be awarded 1,000 euros for each "winning receipt".

Credit card purchases are included in the eligible transactions.