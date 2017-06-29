Report: Garbage strike ends in Greece

A union representing sanitation workers across Greece has reportedly called off a garbage strike that entered into an eleventh day on Thursday.

The decision, which was taken by a majority of executive board members of the POE-OTA union, immediately lifts a blockade of truck garages and landfills.

The union had demanded the hiring of contract workers whose employment had expired to be hired on a permanent basis, something akin to tenured civil servants.

The strike has left thousands of tons of rubbish overflowing from bins around the country, with the problem particularly acute in urban areas amid rising summer temperatures.

By last estimates, up to four days of intensified trash collection and disposal will be needed to normalize the situation.