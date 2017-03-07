Dryships purchases second VLGC from HHI

Tuesday, 07 March 2017
The Dryships shipping company has reportedly exercised its option and purchased a second VLGC for 83.5 million USD.

The company, led by Greek shipping executive George Economou, signed a "zero cost" agreement two months ago foreseeing the purchase of up to four state-of-the-art VLGCs, which are under construction by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), a deal worth a total of 334 million USD.

The vessel is already contracted for a five-year period, with an extension option for another three years, with Dryships executives saying the second gas carrier's contract is at above-market rates.

Dryships will receive the vessel in September. 

