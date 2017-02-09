Govt downplays alt. FinMin's 'no show' at EWG meeting

Thursday, 09 February 2017 18:46
UPD:18:55
INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ

Houliarakis, who had previously been scheduled to attend the meeting, will instead attend a London School of Economics event in the British capital (file photo). 
A- A A+

The leftist Greek government has apparently precluded the possibility of Thursday's EWG meeting in Brussels producing a breakthrough towards concluding the now delayed second review of the Greek program, as the relevant alternate finance minister will be replaced by a close adviser.

Instead of Alternate FinMin Giorgos Houliarakis, his top aide, Panagiotis Nikolaidis, will represent Athens, although government circles were quick to stress that "it doesn't mean anything, it's happened before."

Houliarakis, who had previously been scheduled to attend the meeting, will instead attend a London School of Economics event in the British capital. 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    follow us!
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών