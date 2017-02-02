Another two VLCC added to Olympic Shipping fleet

Another two VLCC tankers are being added to the Olympic Shipping fleet, the company owned by the Onassis Foundation.

The two massive tankers were previously managed by Metrostar Management, owned by shipping tycoon Theodore Angelopoulos, and part of a group of eight tankers ordered at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard.

According to international shipbrokers, Olympic, whose helm was taken over by Giorgos Karageorgiou at the beginning of the year, paid 81 million USD for each of the VLCC. The reported purchase price was slightly down from the 82 million USD assessment given by Clarksons for such vessels.