Govt dismisses speculation over increased majority of MPs scenario to pass austerity measures

The Greek government on Monday again dismissed the notion that it will seek to pass a new round of austerity measures demanded by institutional creditors via a greater majority (180 or more MPs out of the 300) in Parliament.

Speculation over such a prospect was rife over the past week, with the reasoning claiming that the embattled Tsipras government was looking for a way to form a wider political alliance for closing the now delayed second review of the Greek program.

On Monday, the relevant government spokesman merely referred to "manufactured scenarios", in referring to various local press reports.

"Over the past few days, especially with yesterday's article in "To Vima", a manufactured scenario is making the rounds over a vote with an increased majority of 180 deputies for new measures that will deal with the period after the end of the (Greek) program," spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said.