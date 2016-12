A primary budget surplus of 7.416 billion euros was recorded over the first 11 months of the year, up from 4.339 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2015, and surpassing a fiscal target of 3.553 billion euros.

On a revised cash basis, the budget balance reaches a surplus of 2.023 billion euros, as opposed from a deficit of 1.852 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2015.