PNO seamen's union on 48-hour strike for all categories of ships

The Panhellenic Seamen's Federation (PNO) announced a 48-hour sailors' strike for all categories of ships, starting at 00:01 on Friday, December 10 and ending at midnight on Saturday, December 11.

PNO is demanding wage increases in the collective bargaining agreements for 2020-2021 and solutions to problems relating to social insurance, pensions, education, unemployment, undeclared work and many others.

The union accuses the employer side of "stonewalling" and refusing to improve its "negative position" or offer real wage increases to seamen.

Source: ANA-MPA