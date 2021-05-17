Suspect to be questioned in heinous home invasion murder

A Georgian national arrested at a northeast Greece border post with a forged passport while attempting to leave the country for Turkey has reportedly come under serious scrutiny for his possible involvement in an early morning home invasion east of Athens last week, which left a 20-year-woman dead.

The man is suspected of participating in another home robbery in the Pikermi district last March, when unknown suspects tied up residents before looting the interior. The Glyka Nera township, where the murder took place, is nearby.

The victim, a UK national that grew up in Greece, was asphyxiated with a piece of cloth, as her husband was hogtied and her 20-month-old daughter lay in a nearby crib.