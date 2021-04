The general government's deficit for 2020 reached 9.7 percent, down from 9.9 foreseen in the Greek state budget, according to figures announced on Thursday by the country's statistics authority (EL.STAT).

The gross consolidated debt of the general government in nominal terms reached 205.6 percent, or 341. billion euros.

The figures, which have been ratified by Eurostat, the primary deficit in 2020 reached 6.7 percent of GDP, down from 6.8 percent of GDP prescribed in the budget.