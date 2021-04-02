Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day new infections above 3K on Fri. in Greece; high levels of fatalities, ICU cases

New single-day confirmed instances of Covid-19 remained above the 3,000-level in Greece on Friday, at 3,080, with related daily deaths and ICU cases were at their highest levels since the pandemic began.

Reported deaths over the past 24-hour period were 72, while the number of acute cases of Covid-19 treated in hospital ICUs were 753, less by two than the previous day.

Total Covid-19 infections in Greece since the advent of the pandemic now exceed 270,000.

The death toll in Greece is now 8,232, with 95.7 percent of the victims suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 79.

The average age of the patients in ICUs suffering from Covid-19 is 68, while 83 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.