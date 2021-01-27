Covid-19 outbreak: Second straight day of daily surge in confirmed infections; number of intubated patients easing

Confirmed single-day Covid-19 infections on Wednesday were again double the total reported just 48 hours earlier, on Monday, with 858 instances reported throughout Greece.

The surge, high by Greek standards throughout the pandemic, was mostly centered in the greater Athens area, which reported 409 of all confirmed single-day infections.

The number of related fatalities over the previous 24-hour period was 32. On a positive note, the number of intubated patents treated for acute coronavirus symptoms in hospital ICUs continued to drop, slowly but steadily. The figure on Wednesday was 274.

The average age of these patients is 69, with 86.9 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70. Conversely, 1,090

The death toll from the pandemic in Greece since the advent of the pandemic reached 5,724, with the average age of the victims remaining fixed at 79, while 95.4 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

On the all-important vaccination "front", a total of 17,952 vaccinations with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine were conducted on Wednesday, with the total since late December nearing 214,000. Out of Greece's roughly 11 million residents, 196,009 people have received the first dose.