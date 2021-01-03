Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day new confirmed infections fall to 390; 36 related fatalities

Covid-19-related deaths in Greece continued to fall on Sunday - 36 reported - now into a second month of a partial nationwide lockdown which, in fact, was embellished with even stricter restrictions until Jan. 11.

The number of cases of intubated patients being treated in hospital ICUs remained above 400, at 421, stubbornly dropping at a slow pace over the past month.

New single-day confirmed instances of Covid-19 fell to 390, due to the lower number of tests conducted the previous day, Saturday, the second day of the year and a holiday.

The average age of intubated patients remained at 67, with 79.8 percent either above the age of 70 or suffering from an underlying condition. Conversely, 897 people previously treated for acute coronavirus symptoms have been discharged from ICUs.

The death toll from the pandemic reached 4,957, with the average age of the victims being 79, and with a whopping 95.5 percent having been above the age of 70 or with underlying conditions.