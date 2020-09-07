Greece's trade deficit shrinks by 17.1% in July 2020, due to greater decline in value of imports

Greece's trade deficit shrank by 17.1 percent in July, given that the decline in the value of imports was larger than a decline in the value of exports, the Hellenic Statistical Authority announced on Monday.

Specifically, the statistics service said the value of imports reached 4.446 billion euros in July 2020, down from 5.092 billion in the corresponding month of 2019 - a decline of 12.7 percent. Excluding fuel products, the value of imports fell by 3.2 percent, while the former and ocean-going vessels, the value of imports fell 3.2 percent.

The value of exports reached 2.884 billion euros in July 2020, down from 3.209 billion in July 2019, a decline of 10.1 percent. Excluding fuel products, the value of exports grew by 9.2 percent; without the latter and vessels, the value of exports rose 8.5 percent.