Covid-19 outbreak: Greek PM refers to 'war with an invisible but not unbeatable enemy'

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis again made a nationally televised address on Tuesday afternoon to announce a batch of measures to allay the massive health and economic repercussions from the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak - now called a pandemic by many epidemiologists - referring to a "war with an invisible but not unbeatable enemy".

Among others, he called on businesses not to proceed with firings, promising to funnel two billions euros of liquidity into the market and to cover a portion of the salaries of wage-earners employed at closed businesses.

Interest on borrowing will also be frozen until September.

Additionally, healthcare financing will be boosted, while at least two Athens-area hospitals, including a newly built private hospital, will be designated as coronavirus-only care facilities. On top of that, Mitsotakis said another 1,900 hospital beds will be added to the current state-run system.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country exceeds 350, with four fatalities.

"Our viewpoint sets societies' health as a priority, independent of the cost entailed. However, victory will come only if we all remain disciplined soldiers in this 'war for life'. The enemy is invisible and insidious, therefore, stay safe. Stay at home," he reiterated.