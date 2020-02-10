Hard Rock Int'l says appeal over Helleniko gaming concession tender has blocked process

Hard Rock International on Monday announced that it has filed an appeal over a recently concluded tender decision for an integrated resort casino concession at the Helleniko site, while stressing that Greece gaming commission has suspended the international process.

Hard Rock also claimed that the seven-member gaming commission (HGC) ruled that its appeal includes "specific reasons and arguments" for contesting the tender decision.

The US multinational has charged that "serious irregularities" plagued the tender process, and has put forth legal and substantive issues, as it says.

A committee last month selected a rival binding offer by also US-based Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment (MGE) as the provisional winner of the international tender.