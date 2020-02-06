Warm words by Trump for Greece, Mitsotakis in greeting new Greek ambassador to Washington

The first woman to serve as Greece's ambassador to the United States was greeted with laudatory language by an upbeat Donald Trump on Thursday, while presenting her accreditations, with the latter heaping praise on Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his pro-reform government.

The US president, ostensibly in an upbeat mood a day after an impeachment motion against him was voted down in the US Senate, received Alexandra Papadopoulou at the White House as the new ambassador of Greece to the United States.

Papadopoulou was previously Mitsotakis' chief diplomatic adviser.

Among others, Trump also referred to the excellent and particularly strong bonds between America and Greece, which have recently been reinforced by greater military, economic and strategic cooperation. He also cited Greece's role as an axis for stability in the eastern Mediterranean, as well as his strong support for the Greece-Israel-Cyprus cooperation.