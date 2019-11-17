The traditional settlement of Plesio, in extreme NW Greece

Built at an altitude of between 280 and 360 meters, the village of Plaisio, or Plesio, in extreme northwest Thesprotia prefecture, is a characteristic example of a traditional settlement in this specific part of mountainous Epirus province.

Located within the municipal boundary of Thesprotia's Filiates township, Plesio - which in Greek means 'framework' or 'basis' - covers the side of a hill, with an Orthodox Church occupying the summit. It is widely accepted that the contemporary settlement is located atop the ruins of a Byzantine-era fortress, and possibly a Late Roman fortification.

Its former name was Plisivitsa, and remained Paravrysos in 1928 for only a year.

Totaling  672 residents in 1928, the 2001 census recorded 137 permanent residents.

Local monuments include the fortress of Kasnetsiou, atop a nearby conical-shaped hill as well as the disused Kotsikas mosque. The village is located close to the border with Albania.

Beginning in 1935, the village's residents engaged in traditional carpet-making and weaving, something that continues, on a much smaller scale, up until today.

Ιnformation by epirustravel.eu, wikipedia

Images: Lazaros Tsatsos

