The 195.9-meter cruise ship Braemar generated spectacular images on Wednesday as it narrowly sailed through the Corinth canal, which connects the Saronic Gulf off the greater Athens-Piraeus area with the Gulf of Corinth in south-west Greece.

And she's through!

Today #Braemar made history as the longest ever ship to cruise through the #CorinthCanal. pic.twitter.com/zLE87z2fCr — Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines (@FredOlsenCruise) 9 Οκτωβρίου 2019

With the transit, the vessel, owned by Fred. Olsen Cruises, set the record for the largest vessel to ever sail through the Corinth canal.

More fantastic photos of #Braemar an her rather tight squeeze through the #CorinthCanal this morning! pic.twitter.com/aLlE5bCVVP — Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines (@FredOlsenCruise) 9 Οκτωβρίου 2019

The Braemar carried 800 passengers, mostly UK tourists, as well as 410 crew-members.