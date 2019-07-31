Acropolis elevator repaired; used to carry people with mobility problems

A sole external elevator used to transport people with mobility problems up and down the Acropolis - Greece's pre-eminent archaeological site and attraction - was returned to operation on Wednesday, after weeks of being out of service.

Resumption of elevator service at the eponymous site was considered a priority for the new leadership of the culture ministry, and especially Minister Lina Mendoni, a trained and published archaeologist who served for years as the culture ministry's general secretary in pre-2015 governments.

Although the elevator was installed for the 2004 Athens Olympic Games, it has recorded numerous malfunctions over the past few years, with Mendoni saying it must be replaced by a more state-of-the-art system - something she said will take time.

Reaching the Acropolis by foot involves climbing steep marble steps, ones that are at times uneven and, periodically, slippery.