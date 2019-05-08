Creditors: Tuesday's pre-election tax, pension package by Tsipras will be assessed

Greece's institutional creditors, mostly European and Eurozone partners, on Wednesday replied that abruptly announced tax breaks, VAT reductions, a partial restoration of a "13th pension" and post-2020 relief measures - made by the Greek premier himself via a state TV feed - will be examined the latter under the current "enhanced supervision" regime.

The statement came by creditors' auditors at the end of a three-day visit this week in Athens.

According to the latter, the measures will be evaluated on the basis of agreed to fiscal targets and commitments that the Tsipras government has assumed vis-a-vis the Eurogroup in the post-bailout period.

Auditors from the European Commission, in cooperation with officials from the European Central Bank (ECB) as well as representatives of the IMF and ESM.