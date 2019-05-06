Gov't decision orders football cup final without fans on May 11

Greece's lackluster pro football league suffered yet another depreciation on Monday, following a decision by the relevant deputy sports minister on Monday to hold the cup final on May 11 without fans in the stands.

In a relevant announcement, the minister, Giorgos Vassiliadis, cited the sour relations between the two finalists - last season's Super League champion AEK Athens and this season's champs, PAOK Thessaloniki - reports of planned hooligan violence between the two clubs' "ultras" as well as hooligans of other sides. Another cup final in 2017 between the same two teams in the central city of Volos was marred by widespread hooligan violence inside and outside the venue.

Only a few thousand spectators with special passes will be allowed inside the 70,000-sea Athens Olympic Stadium (OAKA), along with sportswriters, team officials and football association officials.