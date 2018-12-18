Mastercard: Greece first among central, eastern Europe in POS/population ratio

Greece is in first place among countries in central and eastern Europe in the ratio of POS terminals to population, according to a study by Mastercard. Specifically, 48,854 terminals correspond to every one million residents in the country.

The study points to a simplification of daily tasks by SME owners in Greece as the biggest benefit of e-transactions, with contact-less payments primarily benefitting consumers.

According to Mastercard, 20.5 percent of SMEs in Greece are in the retail sector; 15.5 percent are in the agriculture sector and 13.5 percent in tourism.