Twitter hoax with account using new Greek minister' name to announce (fake) death of director Costa Gavra

The first day on the job of new culture minister Myrsini Zorba coincided with a major Twitter hoax, as an account bearing her name and likeness was used to announce the death of well-known Greek-French movie director Costa Gavra - a report that clashed with the fact that the latter was alive and well at his Paris apartment.

The Tweet, in Greek, read: “Urgent: I am now receiving news from Paris of the death of Greek director and producer Costa Gavra. An official announcement will soon be issued”.

As domestic and international media picked up and disseminated the news, based on the Tweet from what was alleged as the new minister’s account, Zorba immediately announced that the Tweet was the product of a "hacking".

“It was a malicious and macabre attack,” she said.

Nevertheless, she later added that the Twitter account did not belong to her but was a parody account.

“It wasn’t my post; it’s not my account, which uses my name,” she said, referring to the account @MZorbaGr.

Zorba was a surprise appointment to the leftist-rightist coalition government, as she's not an elected deputy and her last public office was as a European Parliament MEP between 2000 and 2004, when she was placed on a MEP list by then ruling PASOK party.