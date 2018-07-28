Two municipal office-holders the only resignations so far from deadly wildfire; death toll at 88

Two deputy mayors from the Marathon township, the extended municipality in eastern Attica prefecture that includes the wildfire-ravaged Mati settlement, are the only two office-holders so far that have resigned in the wake of Monday's deadly blaze.

The death toll from the wildfire reached 88 on Saturday, including two nine-year-old girls, twins, that have been the focus of a nationwide search since Monday.

The bodies of the twins were discovered late on Friday.

After his colleague Dimitra Lambrou, Vassilis Tsoupras resigned. Both are essentially low-ranking officials compared to ministers, general secretaries and the heads of law enforcement, town planning etc.