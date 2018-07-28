Two municipal office-holders the only resignations so far from deadly wildfire; death toll at 88

Saturday, 28 July 2018 15:56
UPD:16:02
After his colleague Dimitra Lambrou, Vassilis Tsoupras resigned. Both are essentially low-ranking officials compared to ministers, general secretaries and the heads of law enforcement, town planning etc.
Two deputy mayors from the Marathon township, the extended municipality in eastern Attica prefecture that includes the wildfire-ravaged Mati settlement, are the only two office-holders so far that have resigned in the wake of Monday's deadly blaze.

The death toll from the wildfire reached 88 on Saturday, including two nine-year-old girls, twins, that have been the focus of a nationwide search since Monday.

The bodies of the twins were discovered late on Friday.

