Hel.Pe group dividend at 0.2125€ per share; Motor Oil announces 1.3€ per share

Wednesday, 06 June 2018 18:45
UPD:18:48
REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A- A A+

Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.Pe) group's general shareholders' meeting on Wednesday approved of a 0.2125-dividend per share, with payments due to comment on July 9.

Meanwhile, Greece's other petrochemical concern, Motor Oil, reported a 1.3-euro per share dividend payment. The group will also distribute bonuses to staff and members of the board from 2017's net profits.

The dividend and profit-sharing was approved at a regular shareholders' meeting on Wednesday, where 77.35 of share capital was represented.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών