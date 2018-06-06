Hel.Pe group dividend at 0.2125€ per share; Motor Oil announces 1.3€ per share

Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.Pe) group's general shareholders' meeting on Wednesday approved of a 0.2125-dividend per share, with payments due to comment on July 9.

Meanwhile, Greece's other petrochemical concern, Motor Oil, reported a 1.3-euro per share dividend payment. The group will also distribute bonuses to staff and members of the board from 2017's net profits.

The dividend and profit-sharing was approved at a regular shareholders' meeting on Wednesday, where 77.35 of share capital was represented.