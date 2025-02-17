Motor Oil resilient to the decline of the energy sector; focus on ‘green’ investments

Motor Oil seems to be resilient to the decline of the sector during the last two weeks, with its share price having returned to the levels it was six months ago (22.6 euros/share), bringing the valuation back to 2.5 billion euros.

The “greening” of Motor Oil, including the Commission’s grant for the ambitious hydrogen project in Agioi Theodoroi, constitutes the latest in a series of strategic decisions, such as the acquisition of Anemos by Ellaktor.

Other moves of the company included the further expansion into the retail sector through the acquisition of the “Twenty 4 Shopen” mini-market chain and the “Taresso Artisan” coffee company.

In addition to investments, however, there are also… gains, with Motor Oil increasing its liquidity from the recent sale of part of its own stock.

At the end of December, the interim dividend of 0.30 euros/share was also received.

Another generous return of capital (0.85 euros/share) from the proven successful investment decision in Ellaktor, where the company still holds 23.89% is also on the focus.