Tech companies launching a series of strategic acquisitions

The listed companies of the Technology-Information Technology sector have engaged in a barrage of strategic acquisitions in the first weeks of 2025.

While most companies are already recording double-digit growth rates, the new deals come to expand the portfolio of tech companies, which are placed at the forefront of the ongoing digital transformation.

In fact, after last year’s mega deals in EpsilonNet and Entersoft, the acquisitions are mainly being carried out by smaller companies this year – without this meaning that new moves are not expected from the giant companies of the sector.

The latest deals of the “small”

Starting from the Main Market of the Athens Stock Exchange, a few days ago Quality & Reliability decided to expand to the cybersecurity sector, acquiring 60% of Systecom. The listed company agreed to pay the amount of 1.5 million euros, which will come from the funds of the recent bond loan of more than 19 million euros. In fact, the deal includes a condition for the acquisition of the remaining 40% over a three-year period.

At the same time, Performance Technologies invested last week in the newly established Gain Consulting, acquiring 28% of the share capital. This is a company that specializes in providing specialized consulting services. In January, it was preceded by a strategic partnership with ThreatScene, which operates in cybersecurity, with the aim of creating joint solutions.

Regarding the Alternative Market, Thessaloniki-based SoftWeb announced the acquisition of 70% of Vitamin Media, entering the digital marketing sector. The price was set at 655,200 euros. In December, SoftWeb, which is valued at 8.8 million euros, also acquired 100% of Digihart (also a digital marketing company) for 75,000 euros.