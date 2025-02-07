Athenian Riviera dominates luxury real estate market

The Athenian Riviera remains at the top of the demand for luxury properties, accounting for 17% of total requests for Greece, while on the contrary, interest in Mykonos seems to be declining.

A key feature of 2024 was the increase in interest in luxury properties from Greeks, representing 16% of total demand. The United States followed with 16% (a decrease of 4.3% compared to 2023). The United Kingdom was third, recording an increase of 17%. The top five also includes France (9%) and Germany (4%).

Switzerland showed a notable increase of 14.1%, interest from the United Arab Emirates rose by 32.6% and the shares of Australia and Canada decreased by 16.2% and 18.3% respectively.

The above data for the luxury real estate sector in Greece was published by Greece Sotheby’s International Realty, a real estate company specializing in these properties.

As noted by Sotheby’s, Athens in total attracted 30% of the total demand. Corfu remained consistently high in preferences, occupying second place, while the top five, in addition to the coastal front of Attica, are completed by the center of Athens, Crete and Lefkada. Mykonos fell to sixth place with requests recording a drop of 18% compared to 2023. The islands of Tinos, Paros and Kea also recorded a drop.

The northern suburbs of Athens made a dynamic reappearance (130% increase in requests, 4.4% of the total).