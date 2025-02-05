Thousands evacuate Santorini as earthquakes rattle the island

More than 10,000 residents and tourists have fled Santorini as hundreds of quakes continue to course through the Greek island.

A tremor with a magnitude of 5.0 was recorded on Tuesday, the strongest so far. A series of earthquakes above 4.0 on the Richter scale had preceded in the sea region between the islands of Amorgos and Anafi.

Scientists are assessing the phenomenon and speaking of an unusual situation for Greek standards. In the last three days, the tremors above 4.0 on the Richter scale exceeded 40, while some 550 of earthquakes in total have been recorded.

Since January 27, more than 770 earthquakes have occured, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Institute (EMSC). The experts do not rule out the possibility that the seismic activity will continue in the coming days and perhaps it will even last weeks.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has urged residents to remain calm as authorities deal with “a very intense geological phenomenon.”

Meanwhile, Greek airline companies have added flights to their schedule to facilitate tourists and residents who wish to leave the island. The same applies for shipping companies. Schools on the island will remain closed until Friday for precautionary reasons and residents have been advised to avoid large indoor gatherings.