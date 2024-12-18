Investigation into companies that manage bad loans and debts

Money laundering investigators have launched extensive audits to companies that manage bad loans and debts to banking institutions.

By order of the head of the money laundering authority, Charalambos Vourliotis, the way in which all these companies manage debts will be checked, whether they operate within the framework of the law or whether, through their actions or omissions, they facilitate money laundering.

According to information, these companies have already been identified by the independent authority, which will check whether they operate as a “vehicle”, thus participating in money laundering, while the routes of the black money will also be sought, if proven.

As competent sources reported, “it is not possible to auction thousands of citizens’ homes and at the same time not to check companies or funds that appear as suspected of acquiring debts worth hundreds of millions of euros.”