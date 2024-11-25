Black Friday: A ray of light in the “cloudy” electrical and electronics market

Positive climate is recorded lately in the electrical and electronic goods market ahead of the Black Friday, which has already begun unofficially and will peak on the last weekend of November.

However, market representatives remain cautious in their estimates for this year’s turnover during the pre-Christmas discount period. But, there is still hope and the market is expected to do a little better compared to last year. Moreover, consumption is based on psychology. Therefore the optimistic intention on the part of merchants is counted among the factors that can bring a positive result, since all other factors – inflation, reduced purchasing power, increases in basic living expenses – remain negative.

According to the findings of EY analysts in their study on this year’s Black Friday, consumers attach importance to the offers that take place during this period. Thus, of those who stated that they intend to make purchases this year, almost four in five survey participants (79%) said that they postpone some of them until Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

However, according to the same survey, the willingness to purchase is linked to income criteria and the price of products, as among the five consumer types monitored by the survey, 62% of those who attach primary importance to the price and accessibility of products (Affordability First) state that they do not intend to buy anything. This fact raises the difficulty index for merchants during this year’s discount period.