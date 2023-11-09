Conference “Upgrading Greece”: The thematic sections and the speakers

The organization of the Economic – Business Conference of Naftemporiki, which will be held on November 22, 2023, at the Zappeion Mansion, is in the final stretch. The main thematic sections are as follows:
The economy as a “beacon” in Greece 2.0
• The investment grade changes the landscape of the real economy
• The reforms-catalyst for the profile of the new Greece
• The objectives of a new fiscal and economic policy
The “nightmare” of the energy and climate crisis can become an “ally” for a faster energy transition and qualitative upgrading of infrastructure
• The energy and green transition require strategies, investments, political will and culture change
• The climate crisis has set new priorities
• How preventive and “remedial” policies for the climate crisis can be aligned to get better results
Education “meets” the work environment
• How can a country’s education determine its place in the new world
• How we will manage the gap between labor supply and demand
• Incentives for attracting talented people
• Primary-secondary-tertiary sector; invest, produce and create jobs
Innovation, technology and artificial intelligence create multiplier effects
• Evaluation of the Road Map of the Digital Decade 2030 for Greece
• Artificial intelligence on the road from science to public service
• Can Greece ensure the position of the new hub of Europe
Where businesses invest, what markets demand
• The role of the state, social partners and investors
• The investment grade improves the credit rating of Greek companies
• 2024: Year of upgrade of the stock exchange; businesses implement investment programs
• Extroversion-innovation-artificial will lead to business development
Speakers
Representatives of the State, agencies and organizations, as well as high-ranking market executives among the conference speakers:
– Kostas Skrekas, Minister of Development
– Christos Staikouras, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport
– Adonis-Spyridon Georgiadis, Minister of Labor
– Dimitris Papastergiou, Minister of Digital Governance
– Akis Skertsos, Minister of State, Responsible for the Coordination of Government Policies
– Nikos Papathanasis Alternate Minister of National Economy & Finance
– Haris Theocharis, Deputy Minister of Finance responsible for taxation matters
– Nikos Pappas, Head of Finance, SYRIZA
– Angelos Alamanos, CEO, SOL
– Antonis Vartholomeos, CEO, Pancreta Bank
– Markos Veremis, Partner, BigPI Ventures I Chairman, BSE Innovation Committee
– Prof. Nikolaos Vettas, Director General, IOBE
– Giorgos Margonis, Managing Director, PAPASTRATOS
– Petros Zorapas, CEO, AVINOIL
– Vassilis Kazas, CEO, Grant Thornton
– Aristotelis Karytinos, CEO, PRODEA
– Vasiliki Lazarakou, President, Capital Markets Commission I Member of the Board, European Securities & Markets Authority
– Christos Nounis, President, Hellenic Association of Professional Insurance Funds (EL.ETEA)
– Dr. Giorgos Xirogiannis, General Manager, Hellenic Federation of Enterprise (SEV)
– Prof. Theodoros Pelagidis, Deputy Governor, Bank of Greece
– Christoforos Stamoulakatos, General Manager of Greece & Portugal, SARANTIS GROUP
– Giorgos Taniskidis, President, OPTIMA Bank
– Dionysis Tsitos, Managing Director, Volton Hellenic Energy S.A.