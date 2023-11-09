Conference “Upgrading Greece”: The thematic sections and the speakers

The organization of the Economic – Business Conference of Naftemporiki, which will be held on November 22, 2023, at the Zappeion Mansion, is in the final stretch. The main thematic sections are as follows:

The economy as a “beacon” in Greece 2.0

• The investment grade changes the landscape of the real economy

• The reforms-catalyst for the profile of the new Greece

• The objectives of a new fiscal and economic policy

The “nightmare” of the energy and climate crisis can become an “ally” for a faster energy transition and qualitative upgrading of infrastructure

• The energy and green transition require strategies, investments, political will and culture change

• The climate crisis has set new priorities

• How preventive and “remedial” policies for the climate crisis can be aligned to get better results

Education “meets” the work environment

• How can a country’s education determine its place in the new world

• How we will manage the gap between labor supply and demand

• Incentives for attracting talented people

• Primary-secondary-tertiary sector; invest, produce and create jobs

Innovation, technology and artificial intelligence create multiplier effects

• Evaluation of the Road Map of the Digital Decade 2030 for Greece

• Artificial intelligence on the road from science to public service

• Can Greece ensure the position of the new hub of Europe

Where businesses invest, what markets demand

• The role of the state, social partners and investors

• The investment grade improves the credit rating of Greek companies

• 2024: Year of upgrade of the stock exchange; businesses implement investment programs

• Extroversion-innovation-artificial will lead to business development

Speakers

Representatives of the State, agencies and organizations, as well as high-ranking market executives among the conference speakers:

– Kostas Skrekas, Minister of Development

– Christos Staikouras, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport

– Adonis-Spyridon Georgiadis, Minister of Labor

– Dimitris Papastergiou, Minister of Digital Governance

– Akis Skertsos, Minister of State, Responsible for the Coordination of Government Policies

– Nikos Papathanasis Alternate Minister of National Economy & Finance

– Haris Theocharis, Deputy Minister of Finance responsible for taxation matters

– Nikos Pappas, Head of Finance, SYRIZA

– Angelos Alamanos, CEO, SOL

– Antonis Vartholomeos, CEO, Pancreta Bank

– Markos Veremis, Partner, BigPI Ventures I Chairman, BSE Innovation Committee

– Prof. Nikolaos Vettas, Director General, IOBE

– Giorgos Margonis, Managing Director, PAPASTRATOS

– Petros Zorapas, CEO, AVINOIL

– Vassilis Kazas, CEO, Grant Thornton

– Aristotelis Karytinos, CEO, PRODEA

– Vasiliki Lazarakou, President, Capital Markets Commission I Member of the Board, European Securities & Markets Authority

– Christos Nounis, President, Hellenic Association of Professional Insurance Funds (EL.ETEA)

– Dr. Giorgos Xirogiannis, General Manager, Hellenic Federation of Enterprise (SEV)

– Prof. Theodoros Pelagidis, Deputy Governor, Bank of Greece

– Christoforos Stamoulakatos, General Manager of Greece & Portugal, SARANTIS GROUP

– Giorgos Taniskidis, President, OPTIMA Bank

– Dionysis Tsitos, Managing Director, Volton Hellenic Energy S.A.