Logo Image

Conference “Upgrading Greece”: The thematic sections and the speakers

English

Conference “Upgrading Greece”: The thematic sections and the speakers

The economy as a "beacon" in Greece 2.0

The organization of the Economic – Business Conference of Naftemporiki, which will be held on November 22, 2023, at the Zappeion Mansion, is in the final stretch. The main thematic sections are as follows:

The economy as a “beacon” in Greece 2.0

• The investment grade changes the landscape of the real economy

• The reforms-catalyst for the profile of the new Greece

• The objectives of a new fiscal and economic policy

The “nightmare” of the energy and climate crisis can become an “ally” for a faster energy transition and qualitative upgrading of infrastructure

• The energy and green transition require strategies, investments, political will and culture change

• The climate crisis has set new priorities

• How preventive and “remedial” policies for the climate crisis can be aligned to get better results

Education “meets” the work environment

• How can a country’s education determine its place in the new world

• How we will manage the gap between labor supply and demand

• Incentives for attracting talented people

• Primary-secondary-tertiary sector; invest, produce and create jobs

Innovation, technology and artificial intelligence create multiplier effects

• Evaluation of the Road Map of the Digital Decade 2030 for Greece

• Artificial intelligence on the road from science to public service

• Can Greece ensure the position of the new hub of Europe

Where businesses invest, what markets demand

• The role of the state, social partners and investors

• The investment grade improves the credit rating of Greek companies

• 2024: Year of upgrade of the stock exchange; businesses implement investment programs

• Extroversion-innovation-artificial will lead to business development

Speakers

Representatives of the State, agencies and organizations, as well as high-ranking market executives among the conference speakers:

–        Kostas Skrekas, Minister of Development

–        Christos Staikouras, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport

–        Adonis-Spyridon Georgiadis, Minister of Labor

–        Dimitris Papastergiou, Minister of Digital Governance

–        Akis Skertsos, Minister of State, Responsible for the Coordination of Government Policies

–        Nikos Papathanasis Alternate Minister of National Economy & Finance

–        Haris Theocharis, Deputy Minister of Finance responsible for taxation matters

–        Nikos Pappas, Head of Finance, SYRIZA

–        Angelos Alamanos, CEO, SOL

–        Antonis Vartholomeos, CEO, Pancreta Bank

–        Markos Veremis, Partner, BigPI Ventures I Chairman, BSE Innovation Committee

–        Prof. Nikolaos Vettas, Director General, IOBE

–        Giorgos Margonis, Managing Director, PAPASTRATOS

–        Petros Zorapas, CEO, AVINOIL

–        Vassilis Kazas, CEO, Grant Thornton

–        Aristotelis Karytinos, CEO, PRODEA

–        Vasiliki Lazarakou, President, Capital Markets Commission I Member of the Board, European Securities & Markets Authority

–        Christos Nounis, President, Hellenic Association of Professional Insurance Funds (EL.ETEA)

–        Dr. Giorgos Xirogiannis, General Manager, Hellenic Federation of Enterprise (SEV)

–        Prof. Theodoros Pelagidis, Deputy Governor, Bank of Greece

–        Christoforos Stamoulakatos, General Manager of Greece & Portugal, SARANTIS GROUP

–        Giorgos Taniskidis, President, OPTIMA Bank

–        Dionysis Tsitos, Managing Director, Volton Hellenic Energy S.A.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube