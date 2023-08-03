New tourism industry trends; the impact of weather conditions

One of the most interesting findings of the survey conducted by the European Travel Commission (ETC) was the major influence of weather conditions on Europeans’ vacation decisions. The figures were confirmed as the summer of 2022 was the hottest ever summer in Europe.

“For the first time, climate change is having an impact on the travel decision-making process,” ETC president Luís Araújo commented.

The persistently scorching temperatures that prevailed in July across much of the European South and the wildfires have begun not only to worry holidaymakers, but to shape a different landscape on Europe’s tourism map, opening up new markets.

According to ETC, destinations such as the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Ireland and Denmark are enjoying increasing popularity.

The increased interest in countries with cooler temperatures follows the declining interest in Mediterranean destinations. According to ETC, interest in Mediterranean travel has fallen by 10% from June to November this year.

“We are seeing renewed interest in the Dolomites and the Swiss and Austrian Alps, in places like Lucerne and Solden,” according to Tom Marchant, co-founder of London-based luxury travel agency Black Tomato.

One of the regions that seems to be emerging as alternative destinations is Scandinavia.

Summer bookings for the Nordic countries are up 37% compared with last year, according to Marchant. “And we expect this trend to continue to grow,” he told CNBC.