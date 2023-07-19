SELPE: 5 out of 10 internet users are systematic online shoppers

Five out of 10 internet users are systematic online shoppers since they make an online purchase at least every 15 days, according to a survey carried out by the Hellenic Retail Business Association (SELPE) with the scientific support of the ELTRUN laboratory of the Athens University of Economics and Business.

The survey was held between June 3-5, 2023 on a sample of 900 consumers. Its results showed that consumers are familiar with electronic channels and the sector presents significant growth prospects. The maturity of e-commerce is documented by the fact that the growth of online shopping has been maintained during the periods following the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.

According to the results of the survey, 45% of internet users made an online purchase in the last 15 days, the same percentage as in November 2022 and clearly increased compared to 39% in June 2022. The highest percentage was recorded in December 2020 (61%) at the peak of the pandemic.

More specifically, at least 7 out of 10 internet users are now classified as online shoppers. However, these significant percentages are still far from those of the mature markets of Western and Northern Europe where 9 out of 10 citizens now shop online.

Online purchases now represent 10% of the online shoppers’ total purchases, a percentage that shows an increasing trend compared to 2022.