The ‘basic scenario’ of the new budget

The conclusion of the negotiations for the new stability pact, on the basis of which the state budget will be drafted in August, is not expected before the end of the year, according to the “basic scenario” of the finance ministry, adding that an agreement is likely to be reached in April.

The two ‘milestones’ of the finance ministry in the next period after the draft law on the support measures are: the opening of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) and the prime minister’s speech, as it will have to be decided whether announcements with fiscal costs will be included, but also the first Monday of October, the day of the submission of the draft budget to the Parliament.

In view of these two “milestones”, next year’s economic policy will be drawn up on the basis of two main goals: firstly, the achievement of a primary surplus higher than 2% in order to cover the interest rates of the public debt and secondly the further de-escalation of the ratio of debt to GDP below the levels of 155%.

Based on these two goals, Greece will essentially seem to fulfill the agreed terms of the existing stability pact.